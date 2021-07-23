Quantcast
By Newslanes Media
The Canary Islands are worth considering for your holiday. in autumn

For those not tied to school holidays you might want to wait until autumn, when the crowds are less but the vibe is vibrant and the temperature still warm. Here are some reasons why you should consider the Canaries for your holiday later in year.

Year round sunshine:All year round, the Canaries enjoy sunny and balmy weather. Even though temperatures fall in winter, the average temperature is around 20C. This makes it ideal for exploring.

Gorgeous beachesThere are stunning beaches on every island. Tenerife’s golden beaches are stunning, and Lanzarote’s volcanic landscapes make for beautiful shores that you can enjoy a relaxing stroll.

The Volcanic LandscapesThe Canaries are a great place to relax and enjoy the stunning volcanic scenery. Mount Teide can be accessed on foot or by cable car in Tenerife. While Lanzarote, also known as the Island of Volcanoes, is home to the stunning Timanfaya National Park which is made of volcanic soil.

These attractions are:No matter where you are located, there will be plenty of things to do and see. This includes everything, from historical Old Towns, to busy promenades full of bars and restaurants, water parks, gorgeous beaches, and hiking trails.

Take a vacation

Imagine Cruising’s 14 night Ultimate Cunard Canaries Sailcation to Tenerife, Gran Canaria, and Lanzarote as well as Funchal and Cadiz. __S.20__

Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth will host the cruise. It will also feature an impressive line-up including Eamonn Holmes and Paul Potts. __S.22__

This cruise departs from Southampton, New York on October 18, 2021.

Prices for cabins start at PS1,499pp. Find out more and book at imaginecruising.co.uk/expresscruise.

Publited at Fri, 23 July 2021 23.10:18 +0000

