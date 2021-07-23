The State Legislature Wants To Be able to Veto Potential University of Texas moves to SEC

The topline

A bill that required all state universities to have approval from the legislature to switch athletic conferences was signed Friday by more than 30 Texas legislators. This is in response to reports that the University of Texas plans to relocate to the Southeastern Conference.

According to reports, the University of Texas is in discussions with the University of Oklahoma about joining the SEC. This would represent a huge shift in power and money for college sports. - Advertisement - The bill was filed Friday by Dustin Burrows, a state representative who went to Texas Tech University. There were concerns that the legislation could have an impact on other universities within the state. The bill may face major obstacles from Texas Governor. Greg Abbott (R), a University of Texas graduate, would need to include the bill on the special session agenda in order to have it considered. Abbott does not appear to have made a public statement about the reported move and his office did not respond to a request from Forbes for comment on the matter. According to reports, the governor met Thursday with lawmakers who have connections to Texas’ Big 12 Universities (Texas Tech Baylor, Texas Tech and TCU). Texas A&M plays in the SEC.

$276 Million. This is the average combined annual revenue for the Texas and Oklahoma football teams, as per Forbes, the most recent College Football’s Most Valuable Teams list, which was released in 2019. Oklahoma is No. 6, while Texas ranks second behind Texas A&M. 6.

The bombshell news was first reported Wednesday by the Houston Chronicle, leading to speculation there could be a major shakeup coming to the college sports landscape. The SEC, already a powerful league in college sports with 9 of the 12 best college football programs, would be joined by Oklahoma and Texas. The SEC would not only be the biggest conference by membership in NCAA Division I but it also could do a serious disservice to the Big 12. The Big 12 was founded in mid-90s and has been a strong conference in college sports. However, losing Oklahoma and Texas would mean that the conference is without one member of the 25 most important programs in college football.

Texas A&M strongly opposes the move. If a vote is held soon, Texas A&M will likely be the sole member of the SEC to vote against Oklahoma and Texas admission. Texas A&M’s advantage in recruiting is due to its participation in a more powerful conference. This would be lost if Texas and Oklahoma were in the same conference. Ross Bjork, Texas A&M’s athletic director said that the team wants to be the sole SEC-team from Texas.

According to Sports Illustrated, even if Texas and Oklahoma are approved to join the SEC, they might stay in the Big 12 until 2025, when the universities’ Big 12 media contracts expire. If they were to leave, each would be responsible for an exit fee not less than $70 million to Big 12.

On Thursday night, the Big 12 athletic director and presidents met. According to ESPN, officials from Oklahoma and Texas were not present.

