United extends status to Global Services Members

United Airlines announced that it will extend membership to current Global Services members until 2022.

United began on Friday notifying qualified members of the top-level elite, invitation-only tier, that their status will continue through January 31, 2023 even though they may have only had limited air travel during the pandemic. This extension is only for Global Services members that have met the requirements and not corporate members who were nominated by their companies. According to United spokespersons, the latter category of membership will continue to be subject to an annual nomination process.

According to a spokesperson, promotions will be announced soon by the carrier to assist elite-tier level travelers in retaining their status for next year.

Publited Fri, 23 July 2021 at 16:20.32 +0000