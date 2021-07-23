Quantcast
27.9 C
United States of America
Friday, July 23, 2021
type here...
Travel

United extends status to Global Services Members

By Newslanes Media
0
10

Must read

United extends status to Global Services Members

United Airlines announced that it will extend membership to current Global Services members until 2022.

United began on Friday notifying qualified members of the top-level elite, invitation-only tier, that their status will continue through January 31, 2023 even though they may have only had limited air travel during the pandemic. This extension is only for Global Services members that have met the requirements and not corporate members who were nominated by their companies. According to United spokespersons, the latter category of membership will continue to be subject to an annual nomination process.

- Advertisement -

According to a spokesperson, promotions will be announced soon by the carrier to assist elite-tier level travelers in retaining their status for next year.

Publited Fri, 23 July 2021 at 16:20.32 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNaomi Osaka light Olympic cauldron for 2021 Opening Ceremony; Billie Jean King and others praise
United extends status to Global Services Members
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks