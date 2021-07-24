343 Details Halo Infinite’s first bot-focused technical Preview

The 343 announced that Halo Infinite could have its first technical preview focusing on bots as early as next weekend.

The first technical preview, which will be hosted by hundreds of thousands Halo Insiders in the future hosts a focus on Arena gameplay against bots and Academy weapon drills.

Halo Infinite, as previously announced by the franchise is their first venture into multiplayer bots. The technical previews will be used by 343 to collect feedback about bot behavior and online performance. To that end, the Bot Arena playlist will be launched. It pits four players against four robots on arena maps. The technical preview features Slayer on three different maps, Recharge and Live Fire.

To help players become familiar with the process, 343 stated that it will start slowly. The developer is going to “crank it up,” so players have more variety and challenge.

In a Halo Waypoint post, 343 stated that “Bot Arena” is an excellent place to get familiar with Halo Infinite’s maps and gameplay in a relaxed environment. The bots are still capable of making mistakes, so we fly them. But they’re not pushovers. Prepare.”

Joseph Staten is the Head of Creative at Halo Infinite. He said that bots are available in four flavors: Recruit and Marine, ODST, Spartan, each representing an increase in skill. Staten explained that Spartan and ODST bots can effectively avoid rockets and grenades, while Marines and Recruits cannot. Bots all use equipment. Higher-level bots can grappleshot you to end you with melee kills. Bots track power weapon spawns, and they sprint to grab them.

Staten stated, “But the most important: bots can be fair. We don’t alter their health or damage values per difficulty level. They just become smarter and more resourceful as they go up.”

We’re doing exactly that in the tech preview flight. First, we will start bots on Marine difficulty. Then let us work our way to Spartan. We wish you all the best! Thank you for your continued support. We wish you a great time.

A hallway in Recharge.

New for Halo is the Academy. It features weapon drills to help players understand how weapons work before they play a match. The firing range includes moving and strafing robots to practice target shooting. There are different difficulty levels and star ratings. (The more damage the bots inflict, the better you will score).

This technical preview contains the following weapon drills:

MA40 AR

BR75

MK50 Sidekick

CQS48 Bulldog

Needler

VK78 Commando

S7 Sniper

Plasma Pistol

Pulse Carbine

Ravager

Heatwave

Skewer

343 stated that there were times when studio workers would try to compare their scores on these gun drills. It always results in healthy and fun competition, especially with the BR or Sniper.

The technical preview grants granted accounts an in-game credit (cR) that they can use for as long as they like. The customisation items that were not unlocked in technical previews will not be available when Halo Infinite is launched later in the year.

An exterior look at Bazaar.

Technical previews include a cut battle pass, and “small” glimpses of some customisation options that are planned for launch.

“The main focus should be to make sure the battle pass, challenge unlocking system and customisation equipping system work properly and are able to withstand large scale,” 343 stated.

The reason for these customisations systems, battle passes, and challenges in the flight are purely technical and not meant to showcase our launch content. Please don’t get too caught up.

You must be verified Halo Insider to get access to the technical preview. However, this does not guarantee you access. It said that 343 plans to invite more Halo Insiders to the next flight, with the aim of giving each eligible Halo Insider the chance to get hands-on.

Remember, even if this is not your chance, don’t lose heart – there will be more chances.” 343 stated.

Publited Sat, 24 July 2021 at 16:13.15 +0000