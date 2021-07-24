A first look inside Mars’s interior shows a completely different picture More than Earth

Marsquakes have revealed the secrets of Mars’ interior.

NASA’s InSight spacecraft has collected data that shows hundreds of Marsquakes have been detected since 2018. Scientists from around the world worked together in mapping out the underground terrain beneath Mars’s surface. Three papers were published Thursday in Science, detailing the thicknesses and structure of the crust and the upper mantle and the discovery of a molten center.

Earth’s planet neighbor’s liquid core is quite different from the deepest aspects of our planet. The Martian core is composed mainly of iron-nickel alloy and extends approximately 1,100 miles from its center. This distance places it about half way to the surface. The Earth’s inner core, which is mainly made of an iron-nickel alloy, has a radius less than 800 miles. It is surrounded by a liquid iron-nickel outer core.

According to the papers, the crust layer is about the same thickness as Earth’s and only 15-45 miles below the surface.

The new conclusion was drawn from InSight’s seismometer measurements, which records the vibrations caused by quakes moving through Mars’ interior. Scientists have gotten a good idea about the composition of Mars by analyzing the speed and intensity of quakes as they move through the layers.

InSight’s seismometer sits on the dusty surface of Mars, poised to detect and measure the vibrations of marsquakes.

Credit: nasa/jpl-caltech

These marsquakes are a step closer to confirmation of Mars’s makeup, but these hypotheses still depend on the available data. This new understanding of Mars’s interior, although it is a very rational and well-informed estimate, doesn’t confirm what’s inside Earth.

Scientists now have more data to help them create a historical record of Mars’ formation. Understanding how other planets formed can provide further insights into our solar system formation and our planet’s.

Humans have managed to map Mars’ interior for the first time, other than Earth. Over the years, many missions have been used to map the interior of the moon. NASA’s GRAIL mission in 2011 provided the best detail and most comprehensive view yet.

InSight is helping us to learn more about Mars’ interior. NASA’s Perseverance Rover, which was launched in 2003 by NASA, has been actively searching the surface for signs of life and is preparing to collect samples from Mars to send back to Earth in 2023. These missions, and others, combine to provide more detailed information on Mars from its current conditions and its past.

