Adrian is of what nationality? Yanez?

Adrian Yanez, an American fighter, is considered one of the most promising prospects in UFC. Randy Costa was defeated by the Hispanic bantamweight in their main fight at UFC Vegas 32.

This knockout extended his winning streak up to seven consecutive fights and continued his fantastic UFC career.

Yanez was awarded a UFC contract after he defeated Brady Huang in just 40 seconds in Dana White’s Contender Series August 2020.

He has been active since then and won 2 more knockout fights before defeating Costa. He now ranks alongside Francis Ngannou who holds the record for the longest continuous winning streak, knocking out their opponents.

Adrian Yanez was not able to win this contest easily. Costa was a great showman, finding the mark repeatedly with his jab. Costa had nearly 50 strikes to Yanez’s 11 at one point of the opening round. The fight was very even until Yanez came back in the final two minutes.

Adrian Yanez was able to shift the momentum. In the second round, he grew more involved in the fight and took control of the middle of the octagon. After a few body shots, he finally won the fight. He also used an uppercut to break through Costa’s guard.

It is clear that the UFC has a lot of exciting prospects.

Adrian Yanez forecasts who will win Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw

Yanez and Costa won’t be the only bantamweights on the maincard. T.J. Dillashaw and Cory Sandhagen will headline the event.

Yanez shared his predictions for the main event during an interview with John Hyon Ko, Sportskeeda.

Adrian Yanez stated, “Honestly I believe [Cory Sandhagen] receives a five-round vote.”

While it will be fascinating to see his prediction come true, for the moment, he is enjoying his win.