Quantcast
36.8 C
United States of America
Saturday, July 24, 2021
type here...
Technology

Adult Swim offers a new take on Blade Runner’s dark cyberpunk. Trailer for ‘Black Lotus”

By Newslanes Media
0
16

Must read

Adult Swim offers a new take on Blade Runner’s dark cyberpunk. Trailer for 'Black Lotus"

Blade Runner – Black Lotus will be coming to Adult Swim this fall. What does that mean?

The new trailer of the Cartoon Network’s anime streaming service Crunchyroll gives us a glimpse at the CG version of the sci-fi dystopia created by Ridley Scott. On the English-language side of things, Jessica Henwick, from Netflix Marvel’s Colleen Wing, plays a female replicant who has a mystery backstory and purpose.

- Advertisement -

This trailer reveals most of the information we have about the series. It is our first look at Crunchyroll and Adult Swim’s upcoming series. The trailer is appropriately moody and rainy for a Blade Runner story. And yes, this is Brian Cox speaking at the 1:01 mark.

Publited Sat, 24 July 2021 at 21:43.42 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDelta Causes Covid Hospitalizations to Boost Across the U.S. Variant — These 17 States Lead The Way
Next articleGhost Recon celebrates its 20th Anniversary with a Tomb Raider Breakpoint – Crossover
Adult Swim offers a new take on Blade Runner’s dark cyberpunk. Trailer for 'Black Lotus"
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks