Adult Swim offers a new take on Blade Runner’s dark cyberpunk. Trailer for ‘Black Lotus”

Blade Runner – Black Lotus will be coming to Adult Swim this fall. What does that mean?

The new trailer of the Cartoon Network’s anime streaming service Crunchyroll gives us a glimpse at the CG version of the sci-fi dystopia created by Ridley Scott. On the English-language side of things, Jessica Henwick, from Netflix Marvel’s Colleen Wing, plays a female replicant who has a mystery backstory and purpose.

This trailer reveals most of the information we have about the series. It is our first look at Crunchyroll and Adult Swim’s upcoming series. The trailer is appropriately moody and rainy for a Blade Runner story. And yes, this is Brian Cox speaking at the 1:01 mark.

Publited Sat, 24 July 2021 at 21:43.42 +0000