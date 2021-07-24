Amanda Holden (50) is a fan favorite because of her minuscule bikini and braces on vacation

Amanda Holden (50) showed off her stunning figure when she reached into the turquoise waters in an unknown tropical locale today. As she took a break in the Bahamas, Britain’s Got Talent Judge Amanda Holden showed off her toned body by wearing a small string bikini from Naia Beach.

Star finished her casual look with loosely braided hair and a denim bakerboy hat.

Accessorized further, she wore a pair large glamour sunglasses as well as a variety of gold jewellery.

As the Heart FM host set sail, she got on a boat and changed into an identical style of turquoise bikini.

Naia Beach swimwear is designed in a triangle shape. The design stands out by its intricate details such as delicate jewel-toned embellishment and knotted straps.

