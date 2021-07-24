Amanda Holden (50) is a fan favorite because of her minuscule bikini and braces on vacation

Amanda Holden (50) showed off her stunning figure when she reached into the turquoise waters in an unknown tropical locale today. As she took a break in the Bahamas, Britain’s Got Talent Judge Amanda Holden showed off her toned body by wearing a small string bikini from Naia Beach.
Star finished her casual look with loosely braided hair and a denim bakerboy hat.
Accessorized further, she wore a pair large glamour sunglasses as well as a variety of gold jewellery.
As the Heart FM host set sail, she got on a boat and changed into an identical style of turquoise bikini.
Naia Beach swimwear is designed in a triangle shape. The design stands out by its intricate details such as delicate jewel-toned embellishment and knotted straps.
Amanda said: “We went on Friday and Friday. But getting there was more expensive than PS2,500 in tests. I don’t like to go on about it but I believe that this is exploiting the British public.
“I am in a place where I can throw that money. This is a large sum of money. Someone’s taking my money.
“If I had the option, I would have gotten in the Faro airport queue and paid 25 euros. But I think I would have caught Covid, as the line was just around the corner.
“But I will never pay that amount of money again.” She added that there should be an inquiry.
Publited Sat, 24 July 2021 at 16:42:00 +0000