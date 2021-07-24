Quantcast
Anton Du Beke jokes about Kevin Clifton: “Everyone can breath a sighof relief”

By Newslanes Media
Anton Du Beke is 55 and well-known for his grace on the Strictly Come Dancing floor. But viewers also love his unique sense of humor. He’s now taking a funny swipe at Kevin Clifton and his propensity to spark romance rumours among his co-stars on the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor.

Anton will appear on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel in 2020. He said that viewers could “breathe an sigh relief” knowing that there won’t be any funny business from him again.

The dad-of-2 was recently asked whether celebs who were in a relationship before going on BBC’s show “kiss goodbye to” their partners if they are paired up with Kevin. His response was filled with humor.

He shrugged before laughing.

So everyone can let out a sigh and feel relief!

Kevin had been married before to Karen Hauer (a fellow dancer), and they remain good friends despite their separation in March 2018.

Fans of the show refer to the “Strictly curse” as it has affected many professionals over the years. But for happy couples, the love has continued long after the end.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez weren’t actually paired on BBC Dance Show 2017.

Gemma was dancing with Aljaz Skorjanec and Gorka with Alexandra Burke. However, rumors of a relationship between the two began to circulate during their time together on the program. In February 2018, the couple finally announced their love.

They welcomed Mia Louise, their first child, in July 2019.

Publited Sat, 24 July 2021 at 05:30:00 +0000

