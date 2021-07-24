Avengers Endgame Theory: There are many ways to win, but Doctor Strange was aware that TVA would prune

Doctor Strange used his Time Stone in Avengers Infinity War to see all possible outcomes for the conflict with Thanos. They succeeded in finding that only one was possible, Avengers Endgame. The wizard traded Iron Man’s Life for the Time Stone to enable Tony Stark to die in five years after the death of both Thanos and Hulk.

A popular fan theory now suggests that there are many ways to win beyond the Endgame. Doctor Strange, however was worried that the TVA might show up and trim the timeline.

Reddit user, chejordanxxxx, wrote: Doctor Strange said that there are 14,000 605 timelines that have been seen with the Time Stone.

There is only one way to win. There are many ways Thanos can be defeated, but that’s fair.

Doctor Strange wasn’t lying, but this alternative scenario will not happen (spoiler alert Loki) because TVA keeps resetting and pruning those timelines.

