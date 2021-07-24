Chainsaw Man manga fans can get ahead of the anime by getting free copies Release date

Look Back is a book that you might like to read.

The new anime, a one-shot animation about two young girls who dream to be manga artists is touching.

- Advertisement -

The story isn’t complete without another layer, and we will explore it below. If you don’t want spoilers, please stop reading.

*SPOILER WARNING**

Comicbook.com posted online that Look Back was a tribute for those who lost their lives in the attack on Kyoto Animation 2019.

Look Back draws parallels to the real-life tragedy at KyoAni, where 36 were killed and 34 more injured.

- Advertisement -

Publited Sat, 24 July 2021 at 07:36.15 +0000