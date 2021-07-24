Delta Causes Covid Hospitalizations to Boost Across the U.S. Variant -- These 17 States Lead The Way

The topline

As the more contagious Delta coronavirus variant of the virus fuels new waves of infection, the number of Americans being hospitalized by Covid-19 has jumped to nearly 60% over the past week. In some states that have been particularly hard hit, admissions to ICUs have also risen.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, 34,384 coronavirus-infected patients currently reside in hospital inpatient beds. Nearly 8,000 of these are located in ICUs nationwide. They occupy 4.42% of total country hospital beds and 10.15 percent of ICU capacities. - Advertisement - Missouri is the most populous state in the United States with 29.8% ICU beds occupied by Covid-19 patients. This Delta-type virus sweeps through major cities such as Springfield and causes coronavirus infection. It also forces hospitals to increase their capacity. Arkansas has coronavirus patients taking up 27.4% of the ICU beds. This is because Arkansas’ neighboring communities are facing severe outbreaks, and local hospitals fear about their capacity. Other states that have high cases include Nevada (24.1%), Florida (22.5%) and Mississippi (22.3%). Utah (22.2%) is the fourth. Other 11 states, most with higher coronavirus ICU use than the national average, reported using it above 10%. They are: Texas (18.3%), Oklahoma (17.9%), Alaska (16.7%), Wyoming (14.6%)), Idaho (14.6%)), Kansas (14.4%)), Louisiana (13.6%)), Alabama (13.6%)), Georgia (13.6%)), Arizona (11.6%) and Washington (11.22%). - Advertisement - A handful of states have low rates of infection and are home to very few Covid-19 hospitals. In fact, less than 3% ICU beds in Vermont, New Jersey Massachusetts, Michigan Connecticut Rhode Island Connecticut Rhode Island Wisconsin New Hampshire, Ohio.

The number of Total Covid-19 hospitalizations rose 58% over the past week. This has caused the hospital bed count for virus patients to rise from 3.2% to 4.4%.

Although hospitalizations have increased again, they are still far below their January peak when more than 120,000 Covid-19-infected patients occupied inpatient beds. The country doesn’t have to run out of hospital beds yet. Currently, 71.5% ICU beds, 75.2% total inpatient beds, are being used for Covid-19. This is despite the fact that there has been a steady increase of single-digits since last week. Data from Johns Hopkins University shows that excess capacity has not changed for several months.

Coronavirus is showing signs of recovery after months of steady declines in the 50 US states. Experts believe the main reason for the spike is due to the virus’ Delta variation, which makes up more than 80% of U.S. case. However, some areas are especially vulnerable because they have fewer Covid-19-vaccinated residents. 56.6% have had at least one vaccination, although uptake is variable from state-to-state. Vaccinations are available to 75.2% of Vermonters and 38.6% in Mississippians. Even though the virus is constantly evolving, vaccines seem to keep people from the hospital. A recent Israeli study suggested that Pfizer’s vaccine was less effective in preventing Delta infection than other forms. However, it still has more than 90% effectiveness at stopping hospitalizations.

According to Dr. Ashish Jha of Brown University’s School of Public Health on Thursday, “What we are seeing is a surge in infections in communities that have low vaccination rates.” We’re only seeing a few cases increase in Massachusetts and Vermont, which have very high vaccination rates. But they aren’t likely to be overwhelmed, the hospitals there are great.

