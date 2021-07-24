Dundee is a visionary: He aims to be the leader in electric vehicles Development in the UK

With a variety of initiatives in place to encourage more electric cars, the Scottish capital has been crowned Europe’s best EV-city. These are in preparation of COP26 which will be held in Glasgow this November.
They want all cars owned by councils and vans small and large to become electric by 2022.
Dundee Council goes above and beyond to offer incentives for electric vehicle owners
Dundee, which is the UK’s only electric vehicle grant program, allows drivers of EVs to park in free multi-storey parks houses and free charging.
Policy Exchange believes this is the biggest problem for buyers.
According to them, the UK will need around 400,000 public chargers in 2030.
To reach this target, infrastructure must grow from the current level of 7,000 per year to 35,000 each year over the next ten years.
Dundee’s electric revolution was marked by the creation of a portable charging station.
Urban Electric has placed the innovative EV charging stations throughout the city. They will only ‘pop-up’ when they are in use.
These can be used by drivers without access to parking on the street.
Urban Electric co-founder Olivier Freeling Wilkinson spoke about the creation of pop-up charging stations.
According to him, “About 90% of electric vehicle charging occurs at home because people use home chargers so they’re super convenient but many urban households don’t own a driveway or garage.
It was quite amazing to witness an idea, a wild idea at that, come into existence. This was a significant milestone.
“Now it’s in Dundee. We’ve gone much further. It’s an infrastructure piece that brings convenient charging to urban homes in a manner that’s not possible before.”
Scotland has currently the most electric charging points per head than England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.
Dundee believes that the UK’s growing infrastructure of electric vehicles can be extended to Europe and the rest.
