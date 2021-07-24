Dundee is a visionary: He aims to be the leader in electric vehicles Development in the UK

With a variety of initiatives in place to encourage more electric cars, the Scottish capital has been crowned Europe’s best EV-city. These are in preparation of COP26 which will be held in Glasgow this November.

They want all cars owned by councils and vans small and large to become electric by 2022.

- Advertisement -

Dundee Council goes above and beyond to offer incentives for electric vehicle owners

Dundee, which is the UK’s only electric vehicle grant program, allows drivers of EVs to park in free multi-storey parks houses and free charging.

Policy Exchange believes this is the biggest problem for buyers.