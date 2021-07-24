Ending spoilers: A few clever viewers deciphered the codegram in the trailer several weeks ago

Warning: Spoilers for OLD THE MOVIE M Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller had a bunch of holiday-makers caught on the beach, where they started to age quickly. The only way out came at the end, however.

Only Trent and Maddox, who were now in their forties and still living after the deaths of the adults in the dark night, survived.

- Advertisement -

Trent realized that he had still a cryptogram left by the child Idlib in the hotel for him to decipher.

The message was quickly understood by him as: “My uncle does not like coral.”

The siblings realized that Shyamalan’s driver must have been Idlib, who was filming and watching them from the cliff.

READ MORE: Old movie ending: M Night Shyamalan’s twist ending explained