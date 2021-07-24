Genshin Impact Thunder Sakura Locations: Where to Find Five Thunder Sakura trees in Kannazuka

Genshin Impact players are unsure where they can find the Thunder Sakura trees in Kannazuka, as they play a critical role in an Inazuma World Quest.
It is easy to find all five Thunder Sakura Trees in Inazuma. They are all located in Kannazuka. Their large size makes it easy for players to identify them once they know where to look in Genshin Impact. Knowing where they are is difficult.
World Quest (Sakura Arborism), however, doesn’t provide a map showing every location like other quests. Genshin Impact players want to make it easier by using guides that will help them find the exact locations faster.
Genshin Impact Inazuma – The location of the five Thunder Sakura trees at Kannazuka
The Kannazuka area of Inazuma, in Genshin Impact, is home to all five Thunder Sakura tree. This map shows all Thunder Sakura trees located in Inazuma.
Thunder Sakura #1
It is located on the Kujou Encampment’s northernmost side. It has a Teleport Waypoint to the west, but players may also use it south of Kujou Encampment.
Genshin Impact players should be able to see the unique design of Thunder Sakura trees.
Thunder Sakura #2
Above is the location of Inazuma’s second Thunder Sakura. Teleporters can head south by using the Kujou Encampment Teleport Waypoint. They can also use the Teleport Waypoint east of the Statue of the Seven to head north.
This is a prime example of how the Thunder Sakura appears in Inazuma. Note its curving appearance, large size and the sakura at the ends of the branches.
Thunder Sakura #3
The Thunder Sakura can be found north of the Statue of the Seven at Kannazuka. Given the large open spaces surrounding it, it’s difficult to miss.
Here’s a look at one of the Thunder Sakura Trees that Genshin Impact Players can locate in Inazuma.
Thunder Sakura #4
Due to its location from Kannazuka’s Teleport Waypoint, this tree can be the most difficult to reach. Players can still go north to reach this Thunder Sakura tree, as illustrated in the image.
Thunder Sakura trees can be easily spotted, although some might not recognize it due to its location in Inazuma or the surrounding trees.
Thunder Sakura #5
This Thunder Sakura can be found west of Kannazuka’s southernmost Teleport Point.
Although it is easily spotted here, it appears small in comparison to the surrounding landscape.
Publited Sat, 24 July 2021 at 04:18.35 +0000