Genshin Impact Thunder Sakura Locations: Where to Find Five Thunder Sakura trees in Kannazuka

Genshin Impact players are unsure where they can find the Thunder Sakura trees in Kannazuka, as they play a critical role in an Inazuma World Quest.

It is easy to find all five Thunder Sakura Trees in Inazuma. They are all located in Kannazuka. Their large size makes it easy for players to identify them once they know where to look in Genshin Impact. Knowing where they are is difficult.

World Quest (Sakura Arborism), however, doesn’t provide a map showing every location like other quests. Genshin Impact players want to make it easier by using guides that will help them find the exact locations faster.

Genshin Impact Inazuma – The location of the five Thunder Sakura trees at Kannazuka

A map showcasing all five locations (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Kannazuka area of Inazuma, in Genshin Impact, is home to all five Thunder Sakura tree. This map shows all Thunder Sakura trees located in Inazuma.

Thunder Sakura #1

Tree #1 (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

It is located on the Kujou Encampment’s northernmost side. It has a Teleport Waypoint to the west, but players may also use it south of Kujou Encampment.

The fourth tree (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Genshin Impact players should be able to see the unique design of Thunder Sakura trees.

Thunder Sakura #2

Tree #2 (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Above is the location of Inazuma’s second Thunder Sakura. Teleporters can head south by using the Kujou Encampment Teleport Waypoint. They can also use the Teleport Waypoint east of the Statue of the Seven to head north.

An alternative view (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

This is a prime example of how the Thunder Sakura appears in Inazuma. Note its curving appearance, large size and the sakura at the ends of the branches.

Thunder Sakura #3

Tree #3 (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

The Thunder Sakura can be found north of the Statue of the Seven at Kannazuka. Given the large open spaces surrounding it, it’s difficult to miss.

What this tree looks like (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Here’s a look at one of the Thunder Sakura Trees that Genshin Impact Players can locate in Inazuma.

Thunder Sakura #4

Tree #4 (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Due to its location from Kannazuka’s Teleport Waypoint, this tree can be the most difficult to reach. Players can still go north to reach this Thunder Sakura tree, as illustrated in the image.

This tree might be harder to find than usual (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Thunder Sakura trees can be easily spotted, although some might not recognize it due to its location in Inazuma or the surrounding trees.

Thunder Sakura #5

Tree #5 (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

This Thunder Sakura can be found west of Kannazuka’s southernmost Teleport Point.

What the third Thunder Sakura looks like (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Although it is easily spotted here, it appears small in comparison to the surrounding landscape.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

Publited Sat, 24 July 2021 at 04:18.35 +0000