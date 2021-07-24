“Her secret weapon”: Queen Elizabeth employs ‘interesting’ Treat jet lag like a treat

Her Majesty has a wealth of experience from being a global jetsetter and is believed to have formulated a few ways to improve the experience.

Experts say that she is the “secret weapon” to preventing jet lag.

According to some reports, Queen Elizabeth loves barley sugar and eats hard-boiled sweets.

These traditional sweets from candy shops are believed to be the Monarch’s favorite for helping him adjust to time zones.

