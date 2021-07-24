I Am Fish arrives at DreamHack Beyond, with a demo and goodies Steam gift card giveaway

Curve Digital is bringing big goodies to DreamHack Beyond. They are the publishers behind Indie hits such as Human: Fall Flat, For the King and others. The studio will offer attendees the chance to play a free demo of I Am Bread’s physics-based adventure I Am Fish. There’ll also be an opportunity for players to enter a contest to win a Steam digital gift certificate.

I Am Fish, a new adventure that features four fish pals, is about them trying to find their way back home using swimming, flying and rolling. You may recall in Finding Nemo that the fish had to leap out of the window to reach the ocean and then plop in the water to escape from their fate in a tank. The basic idea is the same, but it’s expanded to a full game with beautiful visuals and creative gameplay.

DreamHack Beyond, which takes place from July 24-31, will offer a free demo that includes a digital artbook as well as wallpaper to your computer. You can play the demo to see how it works. The demo takes you to a busy town in central Barnardshire, where you must navigate your way to the ocean. You will gulp. It is possible to replay the video to increase your score to five stars and get it down in the fastest time.

To be eligible for a Steam gift card, you will need to participate in a contest. It’s simple: take the best screenshot possible and send it in to us. You can submit it of any type you want, including a bold maneuver, an impressive near-miss or just a beautiful view. Details can be found here.

I AM A FISH SCREENHOT CHALLENGE

Curve Digital will be showing off a variety of expansions and giveaways as well. Visitors who visit the digital booths at Curve Digital can learn more about the games and win prizes.

You can find I Am Fish Steam right here. Or, you can head to this page for DreamHack Beyond.

Publited Sat, 24 July 2021 at 13:17.55 +0000