iPad Mini could finally receive speedy design and design improvements Apple lovers have been eagerly awaiting the release of this new product

It’s been a long time since the iPad Mini was upgraded and now it looks like a big refresh is on its way. The iPad Mini is a hugely loved tablet. A new look and faster processor are possible. There will also be improved accessories. According to 9to5mac, sources tell them the Mini will be getting a complete reboot. It’s only a matter of time, as Apple has not refreshed its small tablet in 2019!

The biggest improvement could come from a new design that will make the Mini look more like the iPad Air. This could lead to the iPad Air’s screen being pushed further towards the edge, which will eliminate the bulky forehead and chin that are present on the current range.

Apple could easily copy the iPad Air, embed the Touch ID fingerprint sensor in the top-mounted power switch, and leave no room under the screen to house the Touch ID fingerprint scan. The Mini may be even faster thanks to the new edge-to–edge screen. This is all due to the new A15 chip, which has been rumoured to be added to this tablet.

These new brains are hidden under the hood and users will see huge improvements in performance as well as better AI capabilities.

These new features are sure to get you excited. 9to5mac suggests that the Mini will feature Apple’s Smart Connector.

