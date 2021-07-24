Quantcast
29.5 C
United States of America
Saturday, July 24, 2021
type here...
Gaming

Jodie Whittaker, Doctor Who’s new game, joins forces with David Tennant

By Newslanes Media
0
12

Must read

It is rare to find a new Doctor Who video game, particularly if it’s not a card game. BBC Studios announced Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality, a sequel/reimagining of the 2019 VR adventure The Edge of Time, despite being without Doctor Who for yet another year.

The Edge of Reality, even though The Edge of Time was VR only, “reimagines the game and expands on it” to make a first-person adventure for PC and consoles via Steam and consoles. This is welcome news, despite the somewhat disappointing Doctor Who: The Adventure Games (2011) and the extremely disappointing The Eternity Clock (2012). A true story-focused Doctor Who video game is very rare.

- Advertisement -

The Edge of Reality will feature Jodie Whittaker, the current Doctor and the fan favorite Tenth Doctor. However, the press release indicates that they won’t all be in the same story. It will also include a non VR remake of The Edge of Time.

Edge of Time had the Weeping Angels and Daleks, but Edge of Reality has the Cybermen as well. Edge of Reality also features the Cybermen, the Chaosverse, and the Cybermen. This alternate universe is described by Edge of Reality as “a corrupted alternative universe in which timelines and worlds intersect to create new adventures and encounters.” The movie will be released on September 30, 2017.

YouTube Thumbnail

The team claims “new and expanded modes” and levels, but it is unclear how much freedom of exploration or actual gameplay can be expected. Edge of Time was short and VR was an integral part of Edge of Time’s fun. Nonetheless, a brand new Doctor Who story with a puzzle-driven game mechanic is a positive thing. Let’s just hope that it doesn’t beat this amazing recreation of the TARDIS from Minecraft.

Publited Sat, 24 July 2021 at 16:01:18 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe best deals from PlayStation’s and Xbox’s latest summer game sales
Jodie Whittaker, Doctor Who's new game, joins forces with David Tennant
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks