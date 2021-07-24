Jodie Whittaker, Doctor Who’s new game, joins forces with David Tennant

It is rare to find a new Doctor Who video game, particularly if it’s not a card game. BBC Studios announced Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality, a sequel/reimagining of the 2019 VR adventure The Edge of Time, despite being without Doctor Who for yet another year.

The Edge of Reality, even though The Edge of Time was VR only, “reimagines the game and expands on it” to make a first-person adventure for PC and consoles via Steam and consoles. This is welcome news, despite the somewhat disappointing Doctor Who: The Adventure Games (2011) and the extremely disappointing The Eternity Clock (2012). A true story-focused Doctor Who video game is very rare.

The Edge of Reality will feature Jodie Whittaker, the current Doctor and the fan favorite Tenth Doctor. However, the press release indicates that they won’t all be in the same story. It will also include a non VR remake of The Edge of Time.

Edge of Time had the Weeping Angels and Daleks, but Edge of Reality has the Cybermen as well. Edge of Reality also features the Cybermen, the Chaosverse, and the Cybermen. This alternate universe is described by Edge of Reality as “a corrupted alternative universe in which timelines and worlds intersect to create new adventures and encounters.” The movie will be released on September 30, 2017.

The team claims “new and expanded modes” and levels, but it is unclear how much freedom of exploration or actual gameplay can be expected. Edge of Time was short and VR was an integral part of Edge of Time’s fun. Nonetheless, a brand new Doctor Who story with a puzzle-driven game mechanic is a positive thing. Let’s just hope that it doesn’t beat this amazing recreation of the TARDIS from Minecraft.

Publited Sat, 24 July 2021 at 16:01:18 +0000