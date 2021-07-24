Quantcast
36.8 C
United States of America
Saturday, July 24, 2021
type here...
Entertainment

Johnny Depp is’recording music with Jeff Beck to make a comeback.’

By Newslanes Media
0
4

Must read

Johnny Depp is'recording music with Jeff Beck to make a comeback.'

Johnny Depp was forced to quit the Fantastic Beasts franchise after he lost his UK libel case. The idea of Depp appearing in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 was rejected by Disney. The 58-year old is reportedly looking for new music to make his comeback.

Johnny Depp, who has been playing guitar in Hollywood Vampires since 2015 alongside Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, is not new to rock music.

- Advertisement -

The Daily Mail now reports that Jeff Beck has the celebrity staying at his Sussex estate.

According to the outlet, Depp and Beck have been recording and writing music at Beck’s studio.

According to a source, the Pirates’ star has been working with a producer on new material.

READ MORE: Fantastic Beasts: Mads Mikkelsen ‘I cannot copy masterful Johnny Depp’

- Advertisement -

Ellis said, “I am mindful that he is still navigating through the legal systems on many fronts. So the details of this I don’t discuss much.”

The 53-year old believes that Depp will return to Hollywood in some way soon.

He said, “Do you think he will come back?” It is. It’s not clear to what extent.

“There is this stigmatizing of victimhood that is going on. It’s a victim culture. Victimhood has become the new currency. The economy is growing and it’s been inflated.”

READ THIS DAILY MAIL ARTICLE

- Advertisement -

Publited Sat, 24 July 2021 at 18:34:00 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSurprise update to Shadow of the Tomb Raider adds 4k Support in 60fps for PS5
Next articleSummer Olympics 2020: TV Schedule, Saturday’s Medal Count Viewing guide and updated odds
Johnny Depp is'recording music with Jeff Beck to make a comeback.'
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks