Johnny Depp is’recording music with Jeff Beck to make a comeback.’

Johnny Depp was forced to quit the Fantastic Beasts franchise after he lost his UK libel case. The idea of Depp appearing in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 was rejected by Disney. The 58-year old is reportedly looking for new music to make his comeback.

Johnny Depp, who has been playing guitar in Hollywood Vampires since 2015 alongside Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, is not new to rock music.

The Daily Mail now reports that Jeff Beck has the celebrity staying at his Sussex estate.

According to the outlet, Depp and Beck have been recording and writing music at Beck’s studio.

According to a source, the Pirates’ star has been working with a producer on new material.

