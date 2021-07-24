Madeira’s Funchal is the best place to visit on a holiday. This autumn, cruise with stars

A new Imagine Cruising cruise is now available. The Ultimate Cunard Canaries Sailcation offers an overnight stay at Funchal, and it’s a fantastic opportunity to experience the Hotspot. There is still plenty of time to visit Funchal, so we have compiled a list that highlights the best. __S.3__

Old TownThe picturesque streets are a great place to take a stroll and enjoy the intricate architecture and colorful buildings. Rua de Santa Mara is a wonderful place for art lovers. Here, the walls and doors have been turned into stunning artwork.

Madeira Botanical GardensYou will find a wide variety of floral arrangements to choose from. For stunning views of Funchal Bay, make sure you head towards the west edge of the garden.

Funchal CathedralThis magnificent Gothic building is a masterpiece and well worth the time. Monte Cable CarYou want the most beautiful views of Madeira. It takes approximately 20 minutes to reach the Old Town from Monte Cable Car and provides uninterrupted views over the surrounding scenery.

Imagine Cruising's 14 night Ultimate Cunard Canaries Sailcation also includes an overnight in Funchal (onboard a ship) as well as ports of call at Lisbon, Tenerife and Gran Canaria. For an Inside Cabin, prices start at PS1,499pp You can find out more and book at imaginecruising.co.uk/expresscruise It is important to note that all guests over 18 must have had their COVID-19 vaccine course at least 14 days before sailing.

