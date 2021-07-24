Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives promising Paul Pogba update amid PSG transfer talk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United’s manager has given supporters a hopeful update about Paul Pogba’s future. Paris Saint-Germain is said to be considering a move for the Frenchman, who has been widely predicted to depart United.

Reports earlier this week suggested that Pogba rejected a contract for PS350,000/week, and that a departure in the summer seemed possible.

- Advertisement -

United is expected to sell the 28 year-old when his PS50million value has been met.

Red Devils are determined to keep him from being released on a transfer free of charge for another time. However, that possibility seems more likely every week.

PSG are reportedly keen to sign him, but the Ligue 1 titans have yet to approach them.

Solskjaer, United’s pre-season friendlies defeat to Queen’s Park Rangers (4-2 on Saturday), was asked by about Pogba’s prospects.