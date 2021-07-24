Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives promising Paul Pogba update amid PSG transfer talk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United’s manager has given supporters a hopeful update about Paul Pogba’s future. Paris Saint-Germain is said to be considering a move for the Frenchman, who has been widely predicted to depart United.
Reports earlier this week suggested that Pogba rejected a contract for PS350,000/week, and that a departure in the summer seemed possible.
United is expected to sell the 28 year-old when his PS50million value has been met.
Red Devils are determined to keep him from being released on a transfer free of charge for another time. However, that possibility seems more likely every week.
PSG are reportedly keen to sign him, but the Ligue 1 titans have yet to approach them.
Solskjaer, United’s pre-season friendlies defeat to Queen’s Park Rangers (4-2 on Saturday), was asked by about Pogba’s prospects.
As negotiations continue for his new contract, Solskjaer is keen to keep Pogba with the club.
But, France International will demand more than PS350,000 per week. This would increase the pressure on him to pay his PS89m price tag.
This would raise questions about Solskjaer’s star man Bruno Fernandes and the amount he earns as negotiations continue.
Although he is likely to prolong his Old Trafford contract, the Portuguese star will most certainly want an equivalent, if not greater, wage to Pogba.
Solskjaer may have displayed his poker face at the press conference after the match, while Pogba might be considering leaving United.
A transfer is possible if PSG makes a fair offer, and the player’s intentions are clear.
Pogba must quickly be dealt with as his future is at stake. He’s an important player who would need to be properly replaced if he leaves less than three weeks before the start of the 2021/22 season.
Pogba’s football season will be very exciting.
Publited Sat, 24 July 2021 at 19:56:11 +0000