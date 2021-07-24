Martin Roberts rushes for hospital because of his ‘worrying condition’

A second viewer joined the conversation, noting that most viewers can identify his thoughts through his facial expressions.

The property expert also reassured another fan, who asked him about Tommy Walsh’s participation in Homes Under The Hammer.

- Advertisement -

Together with Jacqui Joseph, the DIY specialist joined BBC Property earlier in this year.

Tommy is most well-known for his time on DIY TV series Ground Force. But one fan was curious why Tommy had been chosen to host the BBC’s popular show hosted by Martin Martel Maxwell, Dion Dublin and Dion Dublin.

They inquired: “How come Tommy’s now using a hammer?”

Martin responded: “It was all hands on deck during lockdown.

- Advertisement -

He said, “And who wouldn’t want Tommy to be part of the show?”

Publited Sat, 24 July 2021 at 20:37:00 +0000