Met Office issues warning to caravans and campsites storms expected

According to the Met Office, Saturday’s yellow warning was issued by them. Poor weather is expected in parts of South England and Wales. Forecasters have predicted flooding, storms, and winds gusting up to 55 mph.

According to the British Holiday and Home Parks Association, 90 percent of available sites have been booked by customers for next week.

Many are still closing between 60-80% of their pitches in order to keep social distance.

Visit Britain reported that 16.4 Million UK adults intend to travel for an overnight stay this summer.

According to estimates, 33 percent of people plan on caravanning or camping. This would translate into 5.4 million people.