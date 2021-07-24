Met Office issues warning to caravans and campsites storms expected

According to the Met Office, Saturday’s yellow warning was issued by them. Poor weather is expected in parts of South England and Wales. Forecasters have predicted flooding, storms, and winds gusting up to 55 mph.
According to the British Holiday and Home Parks Association, 90 percent of available sites have been booked by customers for next week.
Many are still closing between 60-80% of their pitches in order to keep social distance.
Visit Britain reported that 16.4 Million UK adults intend to travel for an overnight stay this summer.
According to estimates, 33 percent of people plan on caravanning or camping. This would translate into 5.4 million people.
Thunderstorms are expected to sweep into Southern England over the weekend, and reach south Wales and Midlands by Saturday morning.
According to the Met Office, frequent lightning as well as the potential for large hailstones and torrential rain were possible.
Many will take a vacation within the UK due to the constantly changing rules regarding travel overseas.
According to RAC, approximately 55 percent of holidaymakers plan on driving over 150 miles.
Another 17 percent of those surveyed will travel more than 300 miles away from their home. This shows that people want to see other parts of Britain.
According to the survey, 90% of trips would be taken by private transport. The remaining 10% will use a motorhome or caravan.
They warn of unprecedented traffic levels this summer, as people seek to escape from the tightening of lockdowns.
It is important that drivers check the traffic conditions before driving on busy roads.
Publited Sat, 24 July 2021 at 07:55:08 +0000