Flushing was the new home for the National League East leader New York Mets, Rich Hill. The 41-year old left-hander brought some experience to the table to provide stability and consistency to an otherwise battered lineup.

The Tampa Bay Rays were the American League’s defending pennant holders and Hill was sold to the Mets in exchange for Tommy Hunter, right-handed relief pitcher, and Matt Dyer, catching prospect.

The Mets have suffered injuries throughout the season, with the most severe being to the pitchers. Jacob deGrom (two-time Cy Young Award winner and team ace) is on the 10-day injured list with right forearm tightness. This is his throwing arm.

Manager Luis Rojas stated earlier in the week that “DeGrom has improved”.

Carlos Carrasco (34-year-old Venezuelan righthander) was brought to the Mets in January’s trade. He is currently on the IL and has not pitched since spring training when he injured his right hamstring. Carrasco will likely be activated within the week but the Mets won’t use him much at first.

Lefty David Peterson has been placed on the 10-day IL for a strained right oblique. Joey Lucchesi, a southpaw, is also out with a torn ACL in his left elbow. Jordan Yamamoto, a right-handed pitcher, is currently on the 60 day IL suffering from right shoulder pain.

Right-handed power right-hander Noah Syndergaard has been recovering from Tommy John surgery. He was due back in July. Syndergaard suffered a setback in his May 25 rehab, and is not expected to be back until September.

Despite the rash injuries Rojas sustained, Rojas still managed to lead his team up the NL East standings, despite a division that was very mediocre. Hill will have to help bolster the rotation that is in dire need of some jolt. Hill was with Tampa Bay during this season and had a 6-4 record, with a 3.87 ERA in 19 starts.

A Mets press release stated that Hill used his curveball at 38.3% of the season. That pitch was responsible for 34 out of Hill’s total 91 hits. After registering a record of 3-1 and a 0.78 ERA, Hill won the American League Pitcher Award for May. Hill, a Boston native with a record of 73-48 and a 3.80 ERA in 17 majors seasons has made his major league debut in 2005 with the Cubs.

Hill was a Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher who earned no-decisions in two of the 2017 World Series. However, he was successful in his start, posting a 2.08 ERA and 8.2 innings with 12 strikeouts. Hill allowed only two earned runs. He allowed two earned runs. The Houston Astros won the ’17 World Series with seven wins, but it was later discovered that they had used an illegal electronic sign-stealing scheme to cheat throughout their championship run.

Tommy Hunter, 35 years old, was not drafted by the Mets in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. He was currently on the 60 Day IL for lower back pain and only played four games this season with the Mets. Dyer (23 years old) was selected by the Mets as the fourth rounder of 2020’s draft. He had previously played 36 games with the Single-A St. Lucie Mets.

Publited Sat, 24 July 2021 at 06:08.20 +0000