Piers Morgan is criticized by Denise Welch for his ‘keeping quiet’ about the Covid diagnosis.

Piers Morgan is criticized by Denise Welch for his 'keeping quiet' about the Covid diagnosis.

He was also urged to get the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine. However, a medical expert told him that no vaccine can fully protect an individual against the most recent variants.

Piers had symptoms like a fever and cold sweats. He also complained of coughing, nausea, and chest pains.

He wrote: “And now my voice sounds like Barry White. But I could not feel less like the Walrus of Love.”

This is the worst I have ever felt due to any illness. But, I am slowly coming out of it, coughing and spluttering. I am still alive, unlike millions of people around the globe who have lost their lives due to Covid during this pandemic.

Piers and Denise had previously clashed over social media after Piers called the Loose women star a Covid denier.

Twitter: He wrote, “Her stupid and ill-informed ramblings — from a women who never ceases telling us she has mental illness – will cost lives because people will believe the virus isn’t a danger.”

Loose Women’s star responded by saying, “Please ask Mr Morgan for one tweet or one interview in which I deny Covid?”

He doesn’t wish to tell lies and have a large following. Really?

Publited Sat, 24 July 2021 at 22:12:00 +0000

