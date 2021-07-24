Quantcast
Sniper Elite 4 now offers a free upgrade to the next generation for PS5 Xbox Series X & S

By Newslanes Media
Sniper Elite 4 is now available for PlayStation 5 (Xbox Series X, and S.

Developer Rebellion stated that the upgrade allows for 4k resolution on PS5 or Xbox Series X and faster loading times. 60fps support is also possible.

Below is a video showing this upgraded version of the game.

Sniper Elite 4 was released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in February 2017. The game was then released on Nintendo Switch in February 2017 and Google Stadia, November 2020. This is the latest installment in World War 2’s third-person shooter series, which is known for its brutal kill cam.

Martin wrote in Eurogamer that Sniper Elite 4 was “Schlocky and flexible, yet slicker than the previous, and it’s a brilliantly entertaining WW2 stealth action adventure.”

