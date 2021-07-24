Quantcast
Summer Olympics 2020: TV Schedule, Saturday’s Medal Count Viewing guide and updated odds

Officially, the 2020 Summer Olympics are underway in Tokyo (Japan). The opening ceremony on Friday kicked off two weeks worth of intense and riveting competition between the best athletes in the world.

The 2020 Summer Olympics will offer gold and glory, as a host of medal events take place daily in Tokyo. Fans may not be allowed to support their nation’s athletes, but they could win huge by placing wagers on contest results. There are plenty of chances to be a part of Saturday’s swimming, skating, volleyball, softball and tennis events.

The odds of each Olympic medal event have been set by bookmakers. Some more well-known events, such as soccer or basketball, also offer betting lines that allow for the selection of individual matches. Overarching prop wagers are available that include total medal count, most golds, and other factors for all countries participating in 2020 Summer Olympics.

It can be hard to keep up with the Olympic action, especially when there are so many events in so short a time.

Below is a quick and simple viewing guide that you can use to view Day 1, 2020 Summer Games. This guide includes information about the current medal count and TV channels as well as live streaming sites. It also contains a complete schedule for events, and their air dates.

2020 Summer Olympics Day 1, Viewing Guide

At 12:12 p.m., the Medal Count is taken. ET on 7/24)

Television:NBCSN and CNBC.

Live streaming:Peacock, NBCOlympics.com NBC Sports App

Event Schedule: Saturday, July 24,

All Times ET

NBC

  • 8p-11:30p: Women’s Beach Volleyball Qualifying
  • Swimming Finals – 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.
  • 11:15 a.m.-2 p.m. Skateboarding – Street Qualifying for Men

USA

  • 8p-2a Skateboarding for Men – Street Qualifying
  • 8p-2a Basketball – Men’s 3×3
  • 8p-2a: Men’s Street Final Skateboarding
  • 8p-2a: Women’s Round Race Cycling

CNBC

  • 8p-1a: Softball USA vs. Australia
  • 1a-2a: Men’s Water Polo – USA vs. Japan

Olympic Channel

  • 10p-2a Tennis Singles/Doubles – Men’s/Womens

Summer Olympics 2020 Odds

Olympic odds provided by FanDuel Sportbook. Here you will also find an extensive list of individual events odds and daily prop betting options.

The Most Gold Medals

  • USA: -700
  • China: (+600)
  • Japan +3400
  • Russian Olympic Committee: +5000
  • Great Britain: +5000
  • Canada +10000
  • New Zealand: +10000
  • Netherlands: +0000
  • Germany +10000
  • Brazil: +10000
  • France: +0000
  • Italy: +0000
  • Ireland +10000
  • Hungary: +10000
  • Australia +10000
  • South Korea: +0000
  • Spain: +0000

Most Medals Overall

  • USA: 1500
  • China: +100
  • Russian Olympic Committee: +2500
  • Japan +3400
  • Great Britain +5000
  • Hungrary: +5000
  • Ireland +10000
  • South Korea: +0000
  • Australia +10000
  • Netherlands: +0000
  • France: +0000
  • Germany +10000
