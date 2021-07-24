Summer Olympics 2020: TV Schedule, Saturday’s Medal Count Viewing guide and updated odds

Officially, the 2020 Summer Olympics are underway in Tokyo (Japan). The opening ceremony on Friday kicked off two weeks worth of intense and riveting competition between the best athletes in the world.

The 2020 Summer Olympics will offer gold and glory, as a host of medal events take place daily in Tokyo. Fans may not be allowed to support their nation’s athletes, but they could win huge by placing wagers on contest results. There are plenty of chances to be a part of Saturday’s swimming, skating, volleyball, softball and tennis events.

The odds of each Olympic medal event have been set by bookmakers. Some more well-known events, such as soccer or basketball, also offer betting lines that allow for the selection of individual matches. Overarching prop wagers are available that include total medal count, most golds, and other factors for all countries participating in 2020 Summer Olympics.

It can be hard to keep up with the Olympic action, especially when there are so many events in so short a time.

Below is a quick and simple viewing guide that you can use to view Day 1, 2020 Summer Games. This guide includes information about the current medal count and TV channels as well as live streaming sites. It also contains a complete schedule for events, and their air dates.

2020 Summer Olympics Day 1, Viewing Guide

At 12:12 p.m., the Medal Count is taken. ET on 7/24)

Olympics.com



Television:NBCSN and CNBC.

Live streaming:Peacock, NBCOlympics.com NBC Sports App

Event Schedule: Saturday, July 24,

All Times ET

NBC

8p-11:30p: Women’s Beach Volleyball Qualifying

Swimming Finals – 8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

11:15 a.m.-2 p.m. Skateboarding – Street Qualifying for Men

USA

8p-2a Skateboarding for Men – Street Qualifying

8p-2a Basketball – Men’s 3×3

8p-2a: Men’s Street Final Skateboarding

8p-2a: Women’s Round Race Cycling

CNBC

8p-1a: Softball USA vs. Australia

1a-2a: Men’s Water Polo – USA vs. Japan

Olympic Channel

10p-2a Tennis Singles/Doubles – Men’s/Womens

Summer Olympics 2020 Odds

Olympic odds provided by FanDuel Sportbook. Here you will also find an extensive list of individual events odds and daily prop betting options.

The Most Gold Medals

USA: -700

China: (+600)

Japan +3400

Russian Olympic Committee: +5000

Great Britain: +5000

Canada +10000

New Zealand: +10000

Netherlands: +0000

Germany +10000

Brazil: +10000

France: +0000

Italy: +0000

Ireland +10000

Hungary: +10000

Australia +10000

South Korea: +0000

Spain: +0000

Most Medals Overall

USA: 1500

China: +100

Russian Olympic Committee: +2500

Japan +3400

Great Britain +5000

Hungrary: +5000

Ireland +10000

South Korea: +0000

Australia +10000

Netherlands: +0000

France: +0000

Germany +10000

Publited Sat, 24 July 2021 at 17:53:21 +0000