Quantcast
36.8 C
United States of America
Saturday, July 24, 2021
type here...
Gaming

Surprise update to Shadow of the Tomb Raider adds 4k Support in 60fps for PS5

By Newslanes Media
0
15

Must read

Surprise update to Shadow of the Tomb Raider adds 4k Support in 60fps for PS5

Shadow of the Tomb Raider received an unexpected update. It now supports 4k resolution in 60fps.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider update 2.01 was released this week. Let’s take a look at what this update does.

- Advertisement -

Support for 4K in high frame rate on PlayStation 5 with high resolution mode

There is no announcement from Square Enix Publisher or Eidos Montreal regarding the latest update.

Players have also noticed that Shadow of the Tomb Raider has been labelled “Optimised For Xbox Series X /S” by the Xbox Store.

Just received series x from r/TombRaider, Shadow of the Tom Raider

The content you see is stored on an external platform. You can only view it by accepting targeting cookies. To view, please enable cookies.

- Advertisement -

It is not surprising considering Shadow of the Tomb Raider was among over 70 games that received Microsoft’s FPS Boost May. The video below shows Digital Foundry’s analysis.

It doesn’t matter what, Shadow of the Tomb Raider is a great time to play again – it first launched back in September 2018 – if your next-gen console has one. Next, Rise of the Tomb Raider?

Publited Sat, 24 July 2021 at 18:09:27 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAmanda Holden (50) is a fan favorite because of her minuscule bikini and braces on vacation
Surprise update to Shadow of the Tomb Raider adds 4k Support in 60fps for PS5
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks