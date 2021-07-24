Surprise update to Shadow of the Tomb Raider adds 4k Support in 60fps for PS5

Shadow of the Tomb Raider received an unexpected update. It now supports 4k resolution in 60fps.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider update 2.01 was released this week. Let’s take a look at what this update does.

Support for 4K in high frame rate on PlayStation 5 with high resolution mode

There is no announcement from Square Enix Publisher or Eidos Montreal regarding the latest update.

Players have also noticed that Shadow of the Tomb Raider has been labelled “Optimised For Xbox Series X /S” by the Xbox Store.

Just received series x from r/TombRaider, Shadow of the Tom Raider The content you see is stored on an external platform. You can only view it by accepting targeting cookies. To view, please enable cookies.

It is not surprising considering Shadow of the Tomb Raider was among over 70 games that received Microsoft’s FPS Boost May. The video below shows Digital Foundry’s analysis.

It doesn’t matter what, Shadow of the Tomb Raider is a great time to play again – it first launched back in September 2018 – if your next-gen console has one. Next, Rise of the Tomb Raider?