Tenerife adds new Covid certificate requirement for Holidaymakers are at risk for infection

From Monday July 26, tourists and locals in Tenerife must show their certificate to enter indoor spaces. In response to rising cases of coronavirus, the Spanish government decided that it would implement these new rules.

Tourists will require a certificate in order to enter a hotel. - Advertisement - Holidaymakers still need to present proof of vaccination or a negative Covid Test before they can stay with an accommodation provider. This new rule only applies to indoor spaces and not outside terraces. The spokesperson of the Canary government stated that there were 209.6 cases of [Covid] per 105 Canary Island residents as of July 20, which puts it at very high risk.

“By age, 65+, under-40, and the 20-29 age group – who are more at risk than others with an average rate of 459.6 per 105 people – all have a high transmission level.” - Advertisement - According to the spokesperson, the increase in Covid cases cannot be tracked and the increase in healthcare pressure justifies an increase in alert level for islands. Yesterday’s record-breaking number of cases in the Canary Islands surpassed the daily average since the outbreak. The majority of these cases occurred in Tenerife. This account accounted for 510 out of total numbers. Gran Canaria registered 337 cases.

Before entering any hotel premises, anyone over 18 years old will have to show their Covid certificate. This certificate should show that the individual has been fully vaccinated and have passed a Covid test. - Advertisement - There are limits on the capacity of restaurants and bars on terraces or beaches. However, many hospitality establishments can remain open till midnight in Tenerife. The Canary government also wanted to impose a curfew in certain parts of the islands. However, its request to the Spanish Supreme Court was denied. Blas Trujillo (the government’s minister of health) commented on rising Covid cases in the area. He stated that “the increase in infection requires that measures are taken to control it within the current framework of action of the regional government.” “Epidemiological conditions are on the rise with the predominance in Delta variation throughout the globe and consequently also in Canary Islands. This largely explains our level of transmission. The Delta strain can be transmitted more easily than other viruses, and we need to take more precautions in order to prevent infection. Rita Sobot also reported.

Publited Sat, 24 July 2021 at 15:36.11 +0000