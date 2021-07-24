The Great Way to Retain Your Top Employees during “The Great “Resignation”

July

July 20, 2021

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Millions of people lost their jobs in 2020 as the pandemic decimated entire sectors and industries. People who were still employed wanted job security so they kept their heads down and hoped that the pandemic wouldn’t leave them behind. Everything is now different in June 2021. It’s difficult to believe that the dire economic situation of last year has reversed this rapid pace.

A new type of headline began appearing on news sites during the third week in June. According to Anthony Klotz, a Texas A&M University professor, “the great resignation” is a phenomenon in which American workers have resigned from their jobs at a rate never seen before. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), revealed that job opportunities rose to 9.3 millions, breaking all previous records.

Why do so many people quit their job?

Everyone who has studied this phenomenon agrees that it is fragile. It is also short. People all over the globe are taking stock of their lives. The pandemic in particular created an existential movement among Americans. Many people who enjoyed a steady job are now questioning what their future plans. Americans are regaining their sense of importance for work-life balance and family. Employees want more flexibility which can lead to a better work-life balance.

Employers can ensure that their employees enjoy a good work-life balance so they want to remain with you.

American Work Culture: Rethink

American culture values productivity over hours and considers people who want a better balance between work and life as weak. Some employees might be reluctant to share what work-life balance looks like to them. You need to take stock of the current work-life balance in your company and make changes. You should make drastic changes if your company has created an environment where employees are afraid of taking time off from work.

Talk to your employees to find out their needs and help you think of ways you can improve the work-life balance. You can get them to complete a questionnaire about the company’s balance factors. You can ask them to discuss flexible scheduling, work hours, parental support, etc. Remember that every employee will have their own definition of work-life balance. It’s about finding the right balance for both of you.

Instead of focusing on the hours in a chair, focus on productivity and not how many employees are there

Employer perks can make a big difference in whether employees stay or leave your company. Your employees may find a service with a low cost that is valuable worthwhile. A massage therapist visiting your office once a month is a great idea. It won’t be expensive, and it will make you employees happy.

Your main objective as a leader is to get employees done. As long as the deadlines are met, you won’t be too concerned about how tasks get done. It will be easier to focus on the task at hand and productivity, rather than how long someone spends sitting in a chair. Your managers should reward job well done regardless of how long it takes. The work expands within the allotted time. Employees who fear that they will not be able to finish their work on time may choose to slack off rather than do it.

Flexible and remote scheduling available

Many companies believed that working remotely would make people less productive for years. This myth was dispelled by the pandemic, which showed that certain people can be more productive working from home. Flexible scheduling is not for everyone, but it can help businesses retain their employees.

It’s more than just working remotely. Even if your staff is in the office, flexible scheduling can be done. You might offer your employees the chance to work alternate hours or days if they have a sick child. We are not machines. Humans are not machines. Employees can take more breaks than the usual bathroom breaks. Human bodies were designed to move, not sit still for 8 hours.

In American business, employees were required to show their commitment to the organization by giving up vacations and time off. Many companies still allow employees two weeks vacation per year. But is this enough? It would be a good idea to offer more vacation time to your employees if your company has the resources. A “use it, or lose it” policy is one way to make sure employees use their vacations. It basically means they lose their vacation if it isn’t used by the end the year.

Be a role model and regularly review your workload

You will be an example to your employees. You must be an example of healthy balance for your employees. You will send the message to your team members that you are expected to respond to their emails even if you aren’t available to answer them on weekends or while on vacation. Talk to your colleagues regularly so you know who has what capacity, and who is stressed or busy. If your employees feel overwhelmed or need help, encourage them to talk with their bosses.

Being a parent is one of the most difficult situations. They have to make a choice between family and work. A company can lose valued staff members if they are unable to provide for their family. Employee loyalty can be built by offering equal benefits for paternity, maternity, and shared parental leaves.

But don’t forget to include those not related to you. You can avoid resentment and hire a temporary employee to fill in the gaps while you are away. Also, be prepared for any unexpected absences. Non-parents should not expect their children to work harder during these leaves. This can have unexpected consequences. This will cause them to lose their work-life balance, and can lead to hurt feelings.

Recognize differences

It is important to recognize that everyone has different needs. It is also important to remember that everyone has different paths to work and life balance. For example, one employee may enjoy coming in earlier in the morning but not mind being late at night. One employee might be content to work longer hours if they aren’t stressed on weekends. Employers who keep their best employees know that everyone’s work-life balance is different.

