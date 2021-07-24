The presence of cryptocurrency in hip-hop culture. Starting as early 2013 with meme songs by rapper Nas Investment in Coinbase and Illicit ICOs (Ashwin Rodrigues/VICE

You can’t live your life without being informed about digital currency. Cryptocurrency is all around, and if Jack Dorsey allows it to be so–it can bring about world peace.

- Advertisement -

For their part, rappers have started naming cryptocurrencies as early as 2013. Donald Glover, multihyphenate and multihyphenate said bitcoin felt more real than currencies that are backed by gold in conversation with Times. G-Eazy rapped on 2017’s “Down” that loyal bitches would get cryptocurrency, while those less fortunate would get Lyft codes. While cryptocurrency can be seen in some other areas as an enormous leech of environmental resources, which will only enable the wealthy to become richer, hip-hop is more positive about cryptocurrency.

- Advertisement -

Soulja Boy claimed that he is the first artist to sing a song about Bitcoin when he released “Bitcoin” as a single in 2018. On DJ Khaled’s 2018 “Sorry Not Sorry,” Nas called himself “cryptocurrency scarface”, referring to his early investments in Coinbase cryptocurrency market. This earned him a large fortune. Big Sean also boasted about gifting your girl a Robinhood portfolio containing $30,000 of Dogecoin. He rapped Sada Baby’s song “Little While” as Jackson Palmer, the creator of Dogecoin decried cryptocurrency being a right-wing and hyper-capitalist technology.

Sir Michael Rocks (the rapper and half of The Cool Kids) has released a song about the lure of investing as well as the darker, more sinister elements of cryptocurrency.

- Advertisement -

Everybody that mentions cryptocurrency in music, especially rap, has always assumed the position of “Yeah I’m an extremely genius trader.” Rocks stated, “I just made a million dollars on Bitcoin,” He released a song called “Selling At the Bottom”, as part of his Mystery SchoolTwitch stream. This was to offer a realistic alternative to the optimistic outlook that is often presented on social media or in hip-hop. He estimates that he has made hundreds meme-y songs on current topics over the last two years. He puts out one per week, but “Selling at the Bottom,” which received more than 200,000 views on Twitter, is the most popular.

Rocks stated, “The strange part about meme songs is that they get way more attention and rotation and plays as well as views and plays than if you drop a real song.” It’s quite funny. It makes sense, he explained, because the topic appeals to more people than his actual music which he regards as being niche.

“I wanted to be on the opposite side of crypto. You’re fucked. It’s fucked up. You get smacked. You lose.”

Rocks’s video stands out against other brighter portrayals of cryptocurrency such as the Coin Cloud ATMs commercial in which Spike Lee, the famous director, presents cryptocurrency as an “inclusive alternative” to “old currency.”

Rocks, who has been interested in crypto for several years, wanted to create a song that would capture the reality of being a cryptocurrency trader. But, I’m lying. If you’re wondering, I’m willing to play along. When I get fucked up with my short trade, I will say that I am trading long. He raps, “If I mess up with my long trade I will say that I am trading short.”

Rocks clearly loves cryptocurrency, but he isn’t able to see the pitfalls. Nine times out of ten people do not make money. You make terrible trades and get your portfolio blown. Elon Musk visits SNL to fuck your whole portfolio. Rocks explained that this is how real crypto trading works.

He said that Rocks created “Selling At the Bottom” in under an hour at a moment when Bitcoin was crashing. The song can be used as a kind of indicator for Bitcoin price movement. If you see the hashtag “Selling at the Bottom”, you know that the current drop in Bitcoin prices is happening. This makes perfect sense for currencies affected by SNLappearances.

Rocks stated that cryptocurrency was not something people knew about a few years back. Rick Ross, on Maybach Music VI 2019, raps about the privacy aspects of digital currency. He says, “Currency comes in crypto. You know they tapin’ our calls.”

Although he didn’t expect such a large response to his song he has received feedback from traders that he captured the uncertainty that underpins cryptocurrency. Some traders were upset and told him that he did not know what they were talking about. Rocks was also approached by traders to ask him for a song about their coins. He declined.

Cryptocurrency is a place where a lot people are scammers, people who pump little shitcoins just to make their money.

Some rappers were caught by the Securities and Exchange Commission in the past for promoting illegal initial coin offerings (ICOs). S.E.C. T.I. was hit by the S.E.C. Hit T.I.

Rocks and Cool Kid Chuck Inglish discussed the fact that if you take your cues form mainstream rappers you are likely to be late for the party. This applies whether you want fashion trends or cryptocurrency investments.

There’s something special about hip-hop. It acts as a gauge of your ability to catch up on things, so we would refer it with clothes, gear, fashion and clothing. It was always based on the assumption that if X popular generic rapper is currently wearing this item of clothing or this line of clothing then it has been played out.

Rocks stated that once you hear references to “really ordinary rappers”, it is too late.

You should have received your money way sooner, since Meek Mill will start talking about it.

It is still uncertain what the future holds for cryptocurrency. Meek Mill’s May $50,000 Dogecoin purchase is valued at approximately $15,709 as of the writing. It makes perfect sense for financial products that can be adjusted by Saturday Night Liveappearances that the meme from the Cool Kids would play.

Follow Ashwin Rodriguez on Twitter.



Publited Sat, 24 July 2021 at 23:18:03 GMT +0000