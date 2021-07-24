Quantcast
25.9 C
United States of America
Saturday, July 24, 2021
type here...
Travel

TripAdvisor raves about Liverpool’s Quirky Quarter Reviews

By Newslanes Media
0
3

Must read

TripAdvisor raves about Liverpool's Quirky Quarter Reviews

Paul Rose, Quirky Quarter spokesperson teased that “Being such an innovative business and opening only six weeks prior to the first lockdown meant we had to make ourselves known first.”

We have many new ideas we are excited to share. This space is designed to allow for the quick refresh of a particular area without causing too much disruption to overall experience.

- Advertisement -

This is the first such project in Liverpool.

TripAdvisor user: “We happened upon the attractive window display while walking down Duke Street. It was too tempting to just walk by, so we stopped and were so happy that we did.

“About one hour later, we emerged with huge smiles because of all the unexpected gems within – it really stimulates your brain and makes you see things differently.”

An additional comment was added: “Interactive, interactive experience with many to do. It isn’t all what it appears, but there are plenty of activities and space.

- Advertisement -

LEARN MORESecret maths trick to multiply by nine revealed by tutor

Publited Sat, 24 July 2021 at 06:14.42 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAndroid phone users are warned of a new danger to their devices These links are not to be clicked on.
TripAdvisor raves about Liverpool's Quirky Quarter Reviews
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks