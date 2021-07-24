Varun Sharma and Manjot Sing on Exploring the Dark Web with New Show, ‘Chutzpah’

Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh, both Indian actors, reunited to film their new release with Mrigdeep Singh Lama. Web show Chutzpah, which is supported by Lamba also stars Tanya Manaktala as the lead. Singh and Sharma worked previously together in Fukrey, which is their first film to earn them appreciation and recognition.

Singh and Sharma both insist on the fact that their fictional characters are very different from what they portray. I am far from that in real life. Video calls are a nightmare for me. I can get annoyed even talking on the phone. Although I knew very little about the project, it was enough to convince me to accept. Singh describes his experience with Maddock Films as a “dream-come true” project.

Sharma says that the fact that Lamba was involved in the production, as well as Dinesh Vijan’s participation on the show, were enough to convince him to join. He claims that this show’s subject is unusual. “Can you imagine living without your computer or the internet?” This is something we have become so accustomed to and so deeply integrated in our daily lives has not been explored on film or television. This intrigued me.

Sharma said that he is a very interesting person. He added, “Vikas & Varun are quite different. But my motivation to Vikas was this friend who has settled in the US. His wife, who is also married to him is in Bombay. They talk all day. When they wake up, they’re on video chat. They talk for hours. There are characters like Vikas or Shikha on the show. It is something I’ve seen in person. My friends have been married happily for over two years. Their relationship is flourishing. He comes to Mumbai whenever he has the chance and she travels to America. The past months were difficult for them both. Vikas is a different person to me. Varun says he isn’t Vikas.”

Singh also said that he was not Rishi. Singh says, “Not at all. I’m not Rishi. Varun stated that it’s difficult to have a healthy relationship with someone by talking on the phone. You need to be present. When someone calls me via video, I get annoyed. It is more important to me to be with someone I love. Rishi, on the other hand, isn’t like this. He is an gadget geek.

The hardest part about shooting for Chutzpah is also shared by him. Because I didn’t have a co-actor, searching for Chutzpah was the hardest job. To imagine my co-actors’ reactions, I had the opportunity to express myself with the camera. Talking to the screen was impossible. In such circumstances, you can’t even think of anything. I found it difficult to take in the procedure on my first day. Although the first day was difficult, I felt much better by day two. I became more comfortable with the process and was happy.

Sharma said that he was enthusiastic to begin the filming but had similar difficulties. Sharma said that he was excited to start the shoot but faced similar problems. Each of us learned a lot.

The conversation was edited for clarity and condensed.

