Video: Minecraft Dungeons: Echoing Void dev diary

Minecraft Dungeons continues to get more content since its release more than one year ago. Five expansions were released: Creeping Winter and Jungle Awakens. Howling Peaks, Flames of the Nether, Hidden Depths and Howling Peaks are all available. In just days the sixth expansion Echoing Void is expected to be released.

The Minecraft team has released a developer diary video in which the developers talk about DLC, as the DLC is close to launch. Minecraft Dungeons Echoing Void will be released on July 28th. Below is a tweet by the Minecraft Dungeons twitter account. It contains the video.

But it’s not the end. Our dev team will discuss Echoing Void, which is the thrilling conclusion to your Dungeons story. Also, learn about the Free Update, Ultimate Edition, and what life looks like after the Orb of Dominance. You can watch the entire episode here: – https://t.co/H8l38UTyG4 – pic.twitter.com/kWoHbjVgwU — Minecraft Dungeons (@dungeonsgame) July 23, 2021

- Advertisement -

Publited at Sun 25 July 2021, 00:57.14 +0000