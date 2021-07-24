What time can I fly to Australia? The latest news about Australia travel Plans

The Government has announced that double-vaccinated Brits can return to the UK from countries on the amber list without being quarantined starting in August. This is slowly encouraging UK citizens to resume their travels. Since May 19, the rules surrounding travel were relaxed as the Government opened international travel for all under step 3 of its road map.

What time can you fly to Australia?

As Australia is considered safe and allows you to travel from the UK, it is possible to visit Australia. However, Australia won’t allow anyone into its country.

Australia has not opened its doors to international tourism, and it is sticking with the rules that allow only necessary travel.

Technically, this means only returning permanent residents or their immediate families along with essential workers can enter and exit the country.

However, even that is difficult to do in real life.

