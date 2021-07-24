You can download the Tokyo Olympics videogame for free and enjoy it this weekend

Xbox Gold subscribers will be able to download an additional batch of games free for the weekend.
It includes Battlefield 1 (Cobra Kai) and the Official Video Game for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.
Xbox Gold subscribers have the opportunity to download the games and enjoy them for free until July 26, at 6:00 AM.
A Microsoft posting reads, “Sweep your leg, fight for the Great War or compete to glory.”
From Thursday, July 22, at 12:00 a.m. EDT, to Sunday, July 25, at 11:59 pm PDT, “Cobra Kai”: The Karate Kid Saga continues, Battlefield 1 and Olympic Games Tokyo 2020-The Official Video Game will all be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members. All times are PDT
You can continue to play after the end of the free trial period. All progress and Gamerscore will be retained.
Battlefield 1 and Cobra Kai can also be purchased at reduced prices. The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 videogame costs PS34.99.
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020-The Official Video Game hosts 18 events including boxing, basketball and football.
The Olympic Games are back and you have a chance to win glory. This is an easy party game anyone can enjoy, regardless of whether you are playing with family or friends. The official description is here.
You can unleash your competitor by creating an athlete and customizing their skills. Then, pick the right costume. You don’t have to settle for boring sportswear when your character can be a cowboy, pirate or astronaut.
Choose from 18 exciting sporting events, including Tennis and Football as well as the 100m, Basketball or Boxing. There’s always an opportunity to break records and settle scores.
Cobra Kai is, however, a wandering beat-em up, much like Streets of Rage, but not nearly as good.
Cobra Kai is a game that takes place in the same location as Netflix’s series. You can play as any of your favorite characters like Johnny Lawrence, Johnny Lawrence and Hawk. As you travel familiar places and battle bad guys.
You can play it solo or with your friend. The game is 50% off until August 8 if you don’t want to miss the fun of the free play weekend. Pick your team, and let the world know which strip-mall Dojo is running this community!
Battlefield 1 also features a first-person shooter that was set in WW1. You can purchase the game for as low as PS5.99 if you like it.
