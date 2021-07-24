You can download the Tokyo Olympics videogame for free and enjoy it this weekend

Xbox Gold subscribers will be able to download an additional batch of games free for the weekend.

Microsoft Gold subscribers will get three free games as part of its Free Play Days promotion.

It includes Battlefield 1 (Cobra Kai) and the Official Video Game for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Xbox Gold subscribers have the opportunity to download the games and enjoy them for free until July 26, at 6:00 AM.

A Microsoft posting reads, “Sweep your leg, fight for the Great War or compete to glory.”

From Thursday, July 22, at 12:00 a.m. EDT, to Sunday, July 25, at 11:59 pm PDT, “Cobra Kai”: The Karate Kid Saga continues, Battlefield 1 and Olympic Games Tokyo 2020-The Official Video Game will all be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members. All times are PDT

You can continue to play after the end of the free trial period. All progress and Gamerscore will be retained.

Battlefield 1 and Cobra Kai can also be purchased at reduced prices. The Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 videogame costs PS34.99.