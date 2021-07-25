After positive Covid testing, DeChambeau is out of the Olympics

After positive coronavirus testing, Jon Rahm and Bryson deChambeau were both ruled out from the Tokyo Olympics.

After testing positive for coronavirus, Jon Rahmand Bryson deChambeau were both ruled out from the Tokyo Olympic Games.

- Advertisement -

The second positive test for World No. 1 Rahm in just two months has been completed. Rahm, who had a lead of six shots at the USPGA Memorial Tournament was Ohio’s World No 1, was told that he had been positive on June 5. He made his exit as soon as he reached the 18th fairway. He went on to win at the US Open.

The third PCR test revealed the positive result following last week’s Spanish Open.

Spain won’t be calling up any replacements and Adri Arnaus will represent the men’s side.

After testing positive for Covid-19, DeChambeau was ruled out.

- Advertisement -

The US Open Champion, who was sixth in the rankings last year, will make his Olympic debut at Tokyo on Thursday, when the competition begins.

USA Golf instead announced DeChambeau’s replacement by Patrick Reed. He joins Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa in the United States team, as he travels to his second Games.

After a difficult week that saw him lash out at equipment suppliers, DeChambeau managed to shoot a 65th round at The Open last Thursday in order to take 33rd.

He had the confidence that he would win gold in Tokyo by the way he finished the tournament, but he will have to watch it from his home.

DeChambeau stated, “I’m deeply disappointed that I was not able to compete at the Olympics for Team USA.”

- Advertisement -

It is a great honor to be able to represent my country. Team USA, I wish you all the best in Tokyo.

Team USA has called Patrick Reed up to replace DeChambeau

“I am now focusing on my health and looking forward to getting back to competition when I’m cleared.”

Reed finished tied for 11th in Rio Olympics five year ago and said that he was thrilled to be part of Team USA Tokyo.

“I wish Bryson all the best. I understand how disappointed he feels to be unable to compete. I will try my best to do my very best and represent my country.”