Andrea Bocelli sings with Virginia, her daughter at Teatro Del Silenzio.

Each July Andrea Bocelli plays at Teatro Del Silenzio, Tuscany, Italy. The amphitheatre is silent for the remainder of the year. This year, the acclaimed Italian Tenor performed some spectacular concerts with an orchestra and dancers as well as other singers such Francesca Maionchi and Clara Barbier Serrano. The rain forced the musicians to move off the stage during one show, but Bocelli continued to perform for the audience.
Bocelli sang The Beatles’ Yesterday from a stool with an electric guitar.
The 62-year old shared a moment in “magic, rain”, as his daughter Virginia Bocelli (9 years old) joined him on stage to perform a duet from Hallelujah.
The pair has been performing the Leonard Cohen song live since last Christmas.
Even with the harsh weather conditions, Bocelli was able to deliver a stunning rendition which the crowd went crazy for.
READ MORE: Andrea Bocelli sings Nessun Dorma Pavarotti tribute
The rain stopped the orchestra from performing Nessun Dorma when Bocelli was on stage.
Virginia, 62, continued singing and, towards the end of the performance, Virginia joined her dad on the stage to support him.
The Italian Tenor, meanwhile, has released a 10-anniversary Edition of One Night In Central Park featuring new recordings like O Sole Mio.
The live album was originally recorded by him at an exclusive concert held in New York City on September 15, 2011.
This remastered recording is in memory of Bocelli’s beloved father who was never able to travel to the USA.
That night a decade ago, Celine Dion and Tony Bennett joined the singer on the stage.
Over 70,000 people filled the Central Park venue, and more than 200 performers graced the Great Lawn.
The 10th Anniversary Album Concerto: One night in Central Park will be released September 10, 2021.
Publited at Sun, 25 July 2021 13:53.00 +0000