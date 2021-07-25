Andrea Bocelli sings with Virginia, her daughter at Teatro Del Silenzio.

Each July Andrea Bocelli plays at Teatro Del Silenzio, Tuscany, Italy. The amphitheatre is silent for the remainder of the year. This year, the acclaimed Italian Tenor performed some spectacular concerts with an orchestra and dancers as well as other singers such Francesca Maionchi and Clara Barbier Serrano. The rain forced the musicians to move off the stage during one show, but Bocelli continued to perform for the audience.

Bocelli sang The Beatles’ Yesterday from a stool with an electric guitar.

The 62-year old shared a moment in “magic, rain”, as his daughter Virginia Bocelli (9 years old) joined him on stage to perform a duet from Hallelujah.

The pair has been performing the Leonard Cohen song live since last Christmas.

Even with the harsh weather conditions, Bocelli was able to deliver a stunning rendition which the crowd went crazy for.

