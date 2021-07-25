Are children required to take a PCR test in order to travel with their parents?

Summer is well under way, but there are many restrictions that must be followed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 worldwide. Family members who are eager to take a much-needed vacation can book flights abroad to many destinations listed on the amber and green lists. But what about testing children?

Although rules for holidaymakers who have been fully vaccinated recently were changed, they no longer need to quarantine after returning from countries on the green or amber lists, it is still important that you follow all other regulations when traveling outside of the UK.

- Advertisement -

There are specific rules in the UK regarding testing before you travel. If you’re an adult, PCR tests will be required prior and/or after your trip.

As with many other countries around the globe, the UK does not require children under 18 to get vaccinated.

However, testing is more complex than that. Different testing guidelines apply to children of different ages.