Quantcast
24 C
United States of America
Sunday, July 25, 2021
type here...
Automotive

As staycation continues, MOT test demand has increased in recent weeks. Garages are a must for drivers

By Newslanes Media
0
15

Must read

As staycation continues, MOT test demand has increased in recent weeks. Garages are a must for drivers

A higher level of car use could lead to more cars being damaged or failing tests, which can result in a higher workload for the garage staff.

JudgeService managing director Neil Addley said that there have been significant shifts in vehicle usage since the lifting of restrictions on lockdown.

- Advertisement -

People are using less time at home to work and are returning more frequently for their commutes. With many foreign holidays in the past, there is a rise in leisure use.

He said: “With more than a third saying that they don’t plan on using public transport in the near future, it is certain that car use will increase.”

Publited at Sun, 25 July 2021 06:41.04 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCarol Vorderman: Low-cut swimsuits leave very little for imagination with the Countdown Bombshell
Next articlePS Plus August 2021: Free PS4 and PS5 Games LEAK by Sony
As staycation continues, MOT test demand has increased in recent weeks. Garages are a must for drivers
Newslanes Mediahttps://newslanes.com
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information from a dedicated global team of news reporters and editors.
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks