As staycation continues, MOT test demand has increased in recent weeks. Garages are a must for drivers

A higher level of car use could lead to more cars being damaged or failing tests, which can result in a higher workload for the garage staff.
JudgeService managing director Neil Addley said that there have been significant shifts in vehicle usage since the lifting of restrictions on lockdown.
People are using less time at home to work and are returning more frequently for their commutes. With many foreign holidays in the past, there is a rise in leisure use.
He said: “With more than a third saying that they don’t plan on using public transport in the near future, it is certain that car use will increase.”
Publited at Sun, 25 July 2021 06:41.04 +0000