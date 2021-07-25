Battlefield 2042 Beta Release Date Announced with a HUGE Pre-Order Discount

Battlefield 2042’s beta dates have apparently been released ahead of schedule.
EA has confirmed that a Battlefield 2042 beta will be held in September. It was also announced that customers who pre-ordered Battlefield 2042 will be granted early access.
Electronic Arts has yet to announce the Battlefield 2042 beta dates, but a leak seems to shed some light on this matter.
Reddit post reveals that the Battlefield 2042 beta is available for preload starting September 3, at 9PM BST.
Customers who pre-order the beta will have access to it starting at 9pm BST September 4.
The beta launch is almost complete, so there are only a few more days to go. Open beta launches simultaneously on September 6.
The beta will end on September 11, if the leaked information is to be believed.
The beta period lasts for a week and is open to anyone who pre-orders early.
EA still has a little over a month before the beta ends to finish what looks to be the most important game of the year.
Customers who pre-order the game will be eligible for one or two additional benefits.
These include the Baku ACB90 melee takingdown knife and the Mr. Chompy Epic weapon charm.
Pre-orders will receive both the ‘Landfall Player Card Background’ and the Old Guard’ Tag.
Remember, Battlefield 2042 preorders will get you an early beta access in September.
Battlefield 2042, a first-person shooter, is said to be the return of iconic warfare from the franchise.
With the support of your squad, and a cutting edge arsenal, you can adapt to a world in chaos and win battlegrounds.
It will be supported by a staggering 128 people on Xbox Series X and PS5; making it the largest multiplayer game ever.
Battlefield 2042 is now available for 128 PlayStation 5 players. This allows you to have unprecedented battleground scale.
Players will have the opportunity to experience several new experiences, including Conquest and Breakthrough enhanced versions, Battlefield Portal, a community-driven platform that allows players to create, share, and uncover unexpected battles from Battlefield’s past, present, and future.
