Battlefield 2042 Beta Release Date Announced with a HUGE Pre-Order Discount

Battlefield 2042’s beta dates have apparently been released ahead of schedule.

EA has confirmed that a Battlefield 2042 beta will be held in September. It was also announced that customers who pre-ordered Battlefield 2042 will be granted early access.

- Advertisement -

Electronic Arts has yet to announce the Battlefield 2042 beta dates, but a leak seems to shed some light on this matter.

Reddit post reveals that the Battlefield 2042 beta is available for preload starting September 3, at 9PM BST.

Customers who pre-order the beta will have access to it starting at 9pm BST September 4.

The beta launch is almost complete, so there are only a few more days to go. Open beta launches simultaneously on September 6.

- Advertisement -

The beta will end on September 11, if the leaked information is to be believed.

The beta period lasts for a week and is open to anyone who pre-orders early.

EA still has a little over a month before the beta ends to finish what looks to be the most important game of the year.