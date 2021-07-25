The 2021 Nike EYBL Peach Jam was Team Final’s headliner. It is the largest grassroots basketball tournament of the summer. The Philadelphia-based AAU team, which includes top recruit Jalen Duren from 2022, traveled to Georgia with a heavy contingent of top talent to help them win the championship.

They delivered.

Team Final beat Brad Beal Elite 64 to 61 in the final game. Brad Beal Elite was able to tie the score at 64 by scoring a three in the last 10 seconds but could not get one off the line before the buzzer.

The Peach Jam title won by Team Final caps the team’s dominance on this year’s Nike EYBL circuit. The team finished the spring and summer with a staggering 42-5 record and swept through Peach Jam pool play to make it into the playoffs. Oweh was a player in 2022 who had been underrated and entered the Peach Jam. He posted 19 points per game during the playoffs including 17 for Team Final’s victory over Brad Beal Elite.

Both Duren and Lively played important roles in Team Final’s victory over Brad Beal Elite. Duren scored 17 points, 10 boards, and three assists during the victory, while Lively achieved a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebound. Lively, who scored many key points in the fourth quarter for Team Final, was a crucial player.

