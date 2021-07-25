Brian May: A Queen Legend speaks out about the ‘dark places’ he experienced after his first marriage ended.

“I knew that I wouldn’t have Freddie anymore at the time, but I was also losing [Harold May, 66] my father to cancer in 1991], and my family and marriage [May split from Christine Mullen in 1988, his mother, and he had three kids in 1989].

“I found the light in darkness, and was looking for it.”

- Advertisement -

Brian is married to Anita Dobson (best known as Angie Watts on EastEnders), since 2000.

He met Christine in 1966 two years after separating from Christine’s first wife. They were the inspiration for 1989’s song I Want It All.

Publiated at Sun, 25 July 2021 21:14.00 +0000