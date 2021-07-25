Quantcast
Brian May explains how you can join the Bri-army, and also sign up to Queen Legend's newsletter. WATCH

Brian stated, “So we decided that this was something worth serious about. If you are interested in joining the Bri-army to help me accomplish various tasks – but first, get me a No. 1 record. It’s not that difficult – then you can!

He encouraged Queen fans, aged 74 years old to subscribe to his newsletter. It will contain all of his most recent news.

The Queen Online Store has the Bri-army Tshirt available for preorder at PS16.99. This is before it’s release on August 7.

Fans can now wear the top for a week following Back to the Light’s debut, before the UK album chart announcement.

