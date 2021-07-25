Bungie will be implementing Destiny 2’s transmog systems

Bungie, Destiny 2’s developer is changing its transmog system.

- Advertisement -

Bungie has announced that Synthstrand will no longer be the currency used for transmog bounties purchased from Ada-1. Bungie said this after “monitoring players” behaviour and reception” regarding the divisive, time-consuming sci-fi shooter. You’ll instead be able purchase Ada’s bounties at 10,000 Glimmer.

The studio stated in its weekly blog update that it has been closely monitoring the reaction to our Armor Synthesis system since the launch of Season of the Splicer. Today we would like to make a small update on the currency system.

We will be removing the Synthstrand passively earned world currency that was used for purchasing Armor Synthesis bounties at Ada-1, effective immediately. These bounties can now be purchased for 10,000 Glimmer.

Destiny 2’s Synthstrand and Synthcord are the resources that you will need to complete Armor Synthesis, also called transmog. These materials were introduced alongside Season of the Splicer. You will need to farm three currencies total by defeating foes and fulfilling bounties.

- Advertisement -

Glimmer, Destiny’s ingame currency, can be collected via almost any activity, including Strikes, Gambit, and Raids. Depreciation in Synthstrand currency will also allow Guardians to free up valuable space in their overflowing consumable inventories.

The studio says that the change will reduce the amount of time required to get your Synthweave tokens for each class every Season. The studio adds that removing this currency will also open up a spot in the Consumables inventory bucket. This is a space that can be full for people who carry a lot of items. We hope that this changes will simplify the Armor Synthesis system. There is only one currency left for each class, which can be turned in immediately at Ada-1’s Loom to receive a Synthweave token.

The post concluded that “We will continue to monitor and monitor the use of Armor Synthesis once Season 15 rolls out.” Keep showing us all your changes! We are inspired by all the amazing creativity that Guardians have shown us around the globe so far. “We can’t wait for more!”