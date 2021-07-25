Carol Vorderman: Low-cut swimsuits leave very little for imagination with the Countdown Bombshell

Carol responded to Baroness Karren Brady’s nice comments on her via social media.

In her Sun column, the Apprentice star said that she exudes happiness but also appears very sexy. Her confidence is amazing. All of us could wish for that.

Carol was alerted about the story and she responded: “Awwwww, thank you… after 40 years of being the breadwinner, single mother, carer for my mom, and running businesses, it’s all …..”

“Now, I just like chillin’ out…xxxx Sending best wishes to you and yours.”

