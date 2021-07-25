Dollar General bucks its Confining Format with New Initiatives

Dollar channels have never been regarded as the most educated sector in the retail industry. Dollar chains are well-known for selling low-cost products in down-and-dirty shops and their disposable razors. They have been the lowest-ranking retail food channel for many decades.

Dollar General

The single biggest brand with over 17,000 stores (Walmart)

Macy's has less than 5,000

Around 600), appears to have recently tried to break free from that rigid mold with several initiatives that are definitely not in the Dollar dogma. While its main business is still selling salty snacks and questionable fashion choices, the retailer chain has begun to expand into areas its higher-priced rivals.

* Fresh food:DG is still in a testing phase in approximately 1,300 locations, but it says that eventually the fresh produce offering will be expanded to as many as 10,000 stores. The stores will sell 20 of the most popular produce products in supermarkets, which is about 80%. The program, which is in partnership with Feeding America was created to address criticisms of the retailers’ unhealthy food choices. It also provides a way for local retailers such as drug chains or deep discount grocers like Aldi to generate new revenue. This is good news, but also a good idea for business.

* BeautyDollar General launched a private label line of skincare earlier this summer that adds 11 products to its Believe Beauty brand. All items are $5 or under. Believe Beauty was launched in 2019. It is available in all of the company’s retail stores. This line targets customers who have never purchased skincare or beauty products at Dollar Stores before.

*Health:The retailer recently announced that it has hired its first chief physician officer to expand its medical and health offerings. Todd Vasos, CEO of the retailer said that “our goal is to develop and enhance affordable healthcare options for our customers.” The company also started offering Covid testing free of charge at certain locations. There has also been talk about setting up vaccine stations in its stores. This is a crucial move considering that many of the locations it operates are located in rural areas, where rates of vaccination are significantly lower than those in larger cities or affluent suburban neighborhoods.

* PopshelfThe company is now in a more high-end, and again relatively, upscale, sector with the introduction of Popshelf’s retail format. Popshelf customers have reported that the prices are higher, and the merchandise is more fashionable. According to the company, sales at Popshelf stores are performing well with an average of $1.7 million to $2.5 million per store, compared to $1.4 million for new Dollar General locations. Although there are only a few stores currently open, it seems that the company will be increasing the number of locations this year. However, it hasn’t announced any target. Popshelf is described by the company as “an innovative store concept and brand” even though it shares elements with Five Below. __S.42__

HomeGoods

Dollar General’s in-store activities are primarily driven by the weak ecommerce operations. It makes good sense that Dollar General continues to expand its physical presence. Dollar Tree is another competitor in this space. Dollar General has had more difficulties recently, with its main competitor Family Dollar. With 900 Dollar General stores opening this year, it is clear that the buck does not stop at Dollar General.

Published at Sun, 25 July 2021