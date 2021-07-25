Elvira wins thriller after surviving collapse

Nacho Elvira won the Cazoo Open after an amazing final day

Nacho Elvira lost a lead of six shots before winning the long-awaited maiden European Tour title at the Cazoo open in Wales.

Elvira, the world number 694 was left with a one-shot lead after four holes at Celtic Manor. Elvira then found himself one behind and was able to catch up to Elvira with a par. A final-hole birdie dropped Elvira to 16 under.

Elvira was forced to play alongside Justin Harding after he shot a one-under 70. A two-putt par in the final round secured victory for Harding who had three-putted on the second extra hole.

Justin Harding missed out on the second European Tour win of the season.

Elvira stated immediately after Elvira’s win, “I thought it was all under control.” To be completely honest, I was a little nervous after the final two putts of the regular 18. The play-off was more calm than the 18th.

Elvira replied that she missed a six footer to save par and made another bogey to the fifth. She holled a 25-footer on the sixth, and then rolled in from 12 feet to the par-fourt next. Then, she cancelled out the three-putt at the eight and converted from 15 feet to the ninth for 36.

Spaniard saw his overnight lead cut to one when Harding shot three birdies on a 4-hole stretch. Korhonen made back-to-back wins from the 11th and Korhonen recorded back-to-back gains, bringing the pair to 14-under. The Spaniard’s advantage was further reduced when Elvira Bogeyed the 12th.

Mikko Korhonen made a good approach on the 14th, adding another birdie to take him into the lead. Harding then followed up with back-to-back birdies at the same holes. Elvira scored a birdie at Elvira’s driveable 15th for a tie.

After Korhonen couldn’t convert from 4 feet, he dropped another shot at 17th. He was back at 15 under. Elvira hit a 20-footer birdie the following par-three, giving her a one-shot advantage to par-5 last.

Korhonen was forced to accept a par at last. Harding couldn’t find the closing birdie and Harding lost his lead. The South African suddenly found himself in play-off after Elvira made a three-putt putt bogey at the 18th. He dropped to 16 under.

After 72 holes, Nacho Elvira was unable to separate from Justin Harding

After missing the fairway at the 18th hole on par five, both players chose to lie up. Elvira had parred the second hole and was able to win his first European Tour title.

Korhonen shot a final round 66 and finished second behind Callum Shinkwin. Japan’s Masahiro Kawmura made a birdie over four of his last holes, to complete the week in the top five.

Sam Horsfield, Chase Hunna and Chase Horsfield shared sixth place. Matt Wallace from England was tied eighth with a score of one-under 70.