Games with gold August 2021: Xbox One and Xbox Series X Free! Games count down

The Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft’s primary focus for 2021 and the Games with Gold line-up has not lived up to fans expectations.

While fans are still waiting to see if Xbox Series X has any surprises in store, they will be able to try some other games for free on Saturday.

Xbox Live Gold subscribers and Game Pass members can now download the complete versions of Cobra Kai, Battlefield 1 and Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Microsoft added: “Sweep your leg, fight for the Great War, and compete to win glory.” From Thursday, July 22, at 12:00 a.m. EDT, Cobra Kai: Karate Kid Saga continues, Battlefield 1 and Olympic Games Tokyo 2020-The Official Video Game will all be available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold members. They can play between Friday, July 22nd at 12:00 a.m. EDT and Sunday, July 25th at 11:59 PM PDT.

Publited at Sun, 25 July 2021 12:12.54 +0000